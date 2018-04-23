Sheikah Fatima Hospital inaugurated in River Nile State, Sudan

The hospital is a part of the initiative launched by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to provide diagnostic, curative, surgical and preventive healthcare services to the poor people in different parts of the world.

Rahma Fadel Al Shamsi, Advisor to the UAE's Mission in Sudan, attended the event alongside Dr. Adel Al Shamri, Chief Executive Officer of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Mashair Al-Dawalab, Sudanese Minister of Welfare and Social Security, number of ministers, officials and doctors from both UAE and Sudan.

Volunteer medical staff from UAE and Sudan will provide, through the hospital, healthcare services to women and children irrespective of their sexes, races, colours, faiths and sects.

The medical facility has been collectively launched by Zayed Giving Initiative, the General Women's Union and Sanad Charity Foundation in strategic partnership with Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House and Saudi German Hospitals Group and in line with 'Year of Zayed 2018' initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Widad commended the efforts of the 'Mother of the Nation' for supporting philanthropic projects across the world with the ultimate objective of alleviating the suffering of poor patients, with focus on women and children. In addition to capacity building and empowering of young people in the charity areas.

"This initiative, the first-of-its-kind in the world, underscores Sheikha Fatima's unrelenting support and care for the Arab women be providing them with medical care of high quality through this field hospital, which is equipped with the most-up-to-date medical equipment," she said.

She also highlighted the strong relationships between the two countries that were founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Sudanese President.