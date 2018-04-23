ERC donates over AED2 million to treat patients with incurable diseases

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the ERC, said that the organisation is working to reach a wider segment of people who include underprivileged families, widows, and orphans suffering from serious health problems and incurable diseases.

According to the ERC's latest report, the organisation has so far helped 29 people gain access to medical treatment, some of which for intractable diseases, and others requiring long-term treatment and financial support.

Al Mansouri said the organisation works on adopting one new case a week, and provide those who meet the criteria, with urgent financial assistance.