UAE donates AED258 million to support the Palestinian people

The two-part aid; the first valued at AED74 million (US$20 million) will be allocated to the Islamic Waqf Support Programme in Jerusalem to preserve the Arab-Islamic identity of the city. The second, valued at AE184 million (US$50 million) will be dedicated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, to support the educational sector in Gaza.

The assistance follows the Jerusalem summit in Dhahran, which represented the unified Arab stance in support of the Palestinian people and highlighted the efforts of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. It is also a continuation of the UAE's historic efforts in supporting the Palestinian people via the implementation of various projects.

Over the last five years (2012-2017) the UAE has given US$1.68 billion or AED6.17billion in assistance towards the cause.