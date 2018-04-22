Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 23rd Meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Council’s members, who approved the minutes of its 22nd meeting.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the outcomes of the "National Bullying Prevention Week" campaign that was held, under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The campaign was held between 22th and 28th April, in line with the efforts of the UAE’s wise leadership to follow in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who provided a dignified life to all community members and enshrined child care laws in the UAE’s constitution.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the most notable of these laws, which is the adoption of the "Child Rights Law," Wadeema, by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to protect children from all forms of abuse, guarantee their basic right to education, and provide a secure environment.

Sheikh Abdullah also reviewed a study presented by the Ministry of Community Development about the impact of early intervention in the process of integrating people of determination in public education.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, explained the importance of the rehabilitation services received by people of determination during their pre-school stage, as well as developing their growth and knowledge, to assist in their integration into public schools.

Sheikh Abdullah also reviewed a presentation by the Ministry of Community Development on the activities of Deaf Week, which is being held from the 20th to 27th April, under the theme, "Strengthening the Right of the Deaf to Work." The presentation focussed on the importance of providing work opportunities for the deaf and enabling them to utilise their abilities to compete in various jobs and professions. Deaf people in the UAE have proven, through the various jobs they occupy, that they are capable of working and giving, like all other people.

Present were Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid , Minister of Community Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education ; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi Chairman of Education and Knowledge Department and other officials.