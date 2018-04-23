Mansour bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring UAE’s sporting achievements in 2017

Present were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and CEO of ADNOC Group, Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander in Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman, General Authority for Sports and a number of senior officials.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance, was honoured as the "Sports Figure for 2017," along with 541 athletes representing 28 sports federations.

Sheikh Nahyan’s recognition was an appreciation of his contributions during his chairmanship of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Youth and Sports Welfare.

Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, stated the twelfth ceremony to honour the UAE’s sporting achievements highlights the support of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa for the excellence of his children, the athletes, and their exceptionalism, as well as his visions and goals for the development of Emirati sports.

Sheikh Mansour honoured the sponsors of the "Athletic Talents Fund," which include the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, represented by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and CEO of the ADNOC Group.

Sheikh Mansour also honoured the families of two people of determination, Abdullah Hassan Rashid Hayayi and Sheikha Ali Mohammed Khalfan Al Naqbi, who passed away.

The list of those honoured include the UAE Disabled Sports Federation, the UAE Shooting and Archery Federation, the Higher Education Sports Federation, the UAE Athletics Federation, the UAE Rugby Federation, the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, the UAE School Sports Association, the UAE Marine Sports Federation, the UAE Volleyball Federation, the UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation, the Emirates Equestrian Federation and the UAE Ice Sports Federation.