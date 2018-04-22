Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance now a foundation

The Foundation will be a non-profit organisation with specific functions under its approved articles of association.

Pursuant to the Decree, the name Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance will replace Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance in any other legislation currently effective in Dubai.

According to the Decree, the Foundation aims to support the efforts of the government and society to develop the education sector, promote innovation and excellence in educational institutions, encourage scientific research, nurture talent and celebrate top achievers.

The Decree also defines the authorities and responsibilities of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, which include supporting the public policies that aim at developing educational and scientific research, sponsoring innovative projects, promoting the principles of excellence in education, providing scholarships and designing and managing programmes, centres and labs in the field of education excellence.

The Decree states that the Foundation will be governed by a Board of Trustees that has between seven and 15 members. The Board will be formed further to a resolution from the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance Rashid Al Maktoum.

Decree No. 16 of 2018 annuls Decree No. 25 of 2000 pertaining to the establishment of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance and any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. This Decree is valid from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.