Qatari fighter jets jeopardise safety of a UAE civilian aircraft

The civilian aircraft was on a scheduled flight after obtaining all the necessary approvals as per the international regulations, procedures and agreements.

In a statement the GCAA said that the Qatari fighter jets flew very close to the Emirati aircraft, less than 700 feet, leaving just a few seconds to the captain to manoeuvre his way away to avoid being hit, thus jeopardising the safety of travellers onboard.

The GCAA has further stated that threatening the safety and well-being of civilian travellers in any way is a completely unacceptable act, and it will file a case with the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, against this aggression.