Embassy showcases UAE culture in Mexico exhibition

As part of its participation, the UAE Embassy is introducing visitors to the developmental progress, beauty and originality of the UAE by presenting pictures of the most important architectural landmarks that attract thousands of tourists annually from all over the world.



As well as traditional artifacts that reflect the country's artistic taste and rich heritage. A range of traditional Emirati clothing and accessories were also was presented.



The exhibition is being held in Zocalo Square in the centre of the Mexican capital with the participation of 86 countries.