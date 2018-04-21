Saud bin Saqr attends graduation ceremony

Speaking at the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Saud stressed that education is a pivotal pillar of the UAE development march in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also pointed out that through education our leadership wants to hone the skills of our young people to keep pace with the latest worldwide developments, particularly in terms of technological advancements.

Sheikh Saud also congratulated the graduates and thanked the faculty members for their great efforts in educating young generations to be capable of facing the challenges of globalisation.

The management of the academy thanked Sheikh Saud for his unrelenting support to the education process and his keenness on enhancing the academy's curricular to be on par with the latest international standards.

Sheikh Saud presented certificates to the graduates, with their parents, faculty members and administrative staff in attendance.

The event was attended by Sheikh Saqer bin Mohammed bin Saqer Al Qasimi, President of Ras al-Khaimah Sports Club and a number of dignitaries and officials.