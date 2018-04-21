MoE to launch national bullying prevention Week

The campaign has been organized under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and UAE Ministers.

Throughout the week, trained educators and consultants will visit public and private schools and shed light on various bullying matters such as what is bullying, its different forms, what is cyber bullying, what are the characteristics of a bully, the impact of bullying on children and how it could negatively impact their lives and mental health and why do bully’s behave the way they do. During these visits the students will be advised on how to act or respond if they encounter a bully or witness anyone being bullied at school, home or anywhere.

The Minister of Education, Eng. Hussein Al-Hammadi, stated that having the campaign under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, is giving the Ministry and its partners the motivation to unite in efforts to support children and implement the best programs and initiatives to ensure their well-being. He also pointed out that Her Highnesses efforts in promoting the viability of life and protection of children is very influential in its sustainability.

Al Hammadi added that bullying shouldn’t be excluded or ignored as its sensitive topic that directly affects a student’s surrounding and could create a gap between him/her and the school community if it is not handled in a methodical manner or the root cause investigated and treated. The Ministry is keen on collecting data related to bullying to get a clear idea on its prevalence in our schools and be able to provide decision makers in the educational sector with reliable information on this matter to support their decisions. The National Bullying Prevention Week activities promote educational concepts that have a significant impact in our community and highlight our common values and the societal and institutional efforts to eliminate bullying.

He highlighted that the phenomenon of bullying and its various forms threaten the safety of schools, hinder developing a stimulating learning environment and lead to behavioural problems that prevent student’s development. He stated that bullying should be identified as a critical concern amongst school administrations since protecting children and ensuring we provide them with a safe, positive and happy environment is an important pillar and goal within the UAE Agenda, particularly the issuance of Wadeema's Law. The Ministry is keen to keep pace with the causes of this phenomenon and address them by any means necessary. He concluded by emphasizing the role of schools in understand the issue and countering its negative effects.

Commenting on the initiative, Minister of State for General Education, Jameela Salem Al Muhairi said: “In light of this campaign we are determined to educate our students and to raise the awareness of the public on bullying and its harmful effects. Multiple research studies have found that the short term and long-term effects of bullying on those involved, on the education system and or the wider society are far more profound and lasting than previously believed. Bullying negatively affects students’ educational performance and their emotional and mental growth. For example, repeated name-calling, teasing and physical assault are often causes for increased absenteeism among those students who feel vulnerable, insecure and alienated. According to the latest World Health Organization report a substantial number of our school children develop a growing sense that school is not a safe place to be. Ultimately, these feelings contribute to a school climate where learning is disrupted, and teaching time is wasted on classroom management, while, in a respectful, positive and peaceful work environment both teacher and student performance flourish. Morale greatly improves when educators are able to focus more on teaching and less on discipline at school. An overall school culture of respect creates a more welcoming environment for families and can contribute to greater parental involvement.”

added, “Beyond school, the corporate world increasingly identifies interpersonal skills as one of the most important contributors to workplace success. Corporations recognize the need to prepare students to live and work successfully in our pluralistic, peaceful nation and global community and invest resource into workplace readiness.”

“An emerging form of bullying such as cyber bullying has been at the centre of our attention. The ease of accessibility to the internet has made our children prone to being bullied anywhere and at any time, hence why it’s important for children and teens to comprehend its complications and harm.”

concluded by saying “With our wise leaderships guidance, the UAE is set to flourish and become one of the happiest countries in the world. Happiness, positivity, tolerance and compassion are values we believe in and want to instill in youth to ensure everyone lives in harmony. Living by these values will help us eliminate behaviours such as bullying that affects the academic performance as well as mental and physical wellbeing of children. The Ministry of Education is committed to providing students with a safe and nurturing environment that allows them to accept each other’s individuality and embrace differences and have them be part of the drive towards the UAE’s economic development.”

Rym Abdullah Al Falasy, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, affirmed the council's concern towards students’ wellbeing and added that Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak is keen to provide students with leading opportunities. Hence, has instructed to organize these special programs for students and improve their intellect and life principles. HE Al Falasy added that the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood selected school students to develop an anti-bullying program in cooperation with Ministry of Education, where the program was implemented at more than 60 schools including school principals, academic mentors and school nurses.

Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi reiterated the important role the National Bullying Prevention Committee plays in promoting a positive culture and instilling moral values that will reduce bullying behaviour and its psychological impact in UAE schools. HE Al Roumi emphasized that the psychological health our students is a priority and critical in developing our future generation. She stated that Mental health is as important as the prevention of physical diseases, and that it requires proactive actions that determine the root cause to why a student might bully his colleagues.

Due to the critical role parents, educators, family members, adults and the community play in fighting bullying, it’s key to let them know that each individual that witnesses or is aware of a bullying incident has a social responsibility to speak up, intervene, show solidarity with the victim or even report to concerned authorities if necessary. It’s imperative for the community to know how to identify if someone is being bullied, what they do and how they should intervene to break the cycle of bullying and provide support and care to the victims and ensure a bullying free environment. During the campaign, the Ministry along with its partners will convey all of the above to the community as well as demonstrate effective interventions that have proven to be successful in preventing or resolving bullying.

As part of the campaigns activities, the Ministry is organizing walkathons in public destinations in efforts of combating this social phenomenon. Hundreds of students and teachers are set to be part of these walkathons. The Ministry is also hosting a youth circle session for cycle 3 students in collaboration with Minister of state for Youth to discuss bullying and come up with solutions related to the topic.

Throughout the seven days of the National Bullying Prevention Week the Ministry of Education’s partners; Ministry of State for Happiness, Sharjah Social Services Department, Ministry of Community Development, Dubai Foundation For Women & Children, Sharjah Education Council, Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, Ministry of Health and Prevention, United Arab Emirates University, Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Emirates Youth Council, Supreme Council of Family Affairs, Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Media and Dubai Media Incorporated will be organising either educational activities, lectures, interactive sessions or workshops.

According to a recent report released by UNESCO, it is estimated that every year, 246 million children and adolescents experience some forms of violence in school and are bullied. The Ministry of Education hasn’t overlooked these facts and since 2013 has been facilitating workshops and trainings to combat bullying using internationally acclaimed best practices and interventions. Between the year 2013 and 2017, the Ministry had trained 696 counsellors, teachers and principals from schools, meanwhile in April 2018 a specialized workshop was organized it trained 713, of which 363 are counsellors and 350 principles.

Months ahead of launching this campaign, the Ministry held a brainstorming session that saw the participation of 10 federal and local entities that are devoted to the cause and ensuring children have a safe environment. The session was also attended by students, parents, principles and educators (57 in total) to come up with recommendations. The Ministry then had a set of meetings and assigned the National Bullying Prevention Council which currently consists of 27 members.

Last year the Ministry of Education was part of the anti-bullying program which was executed by The Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood and rolled out in collaboration with Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi and UNICEF in 64 schools. After assessing 13 successful international programs, this specific program was designed for the UAE and is the first of its kind program in the Arab world.