Minister of Infrastructure Development briefed on Emirates Rd. extension in Ras al-Khaimah

Al Nuaimi made his remarks while touring the Emirates Road extension in Suhaila and Shamal in Ras al-Khaimah, which are part of the Ras al-Khaimah Ring Road and are planned for completion in July, at a total cost of AED90 million.



"The ministry is keen to progress through world-class projects that will befit its prestigious global ranking in all international competitiveness indexes," Al Nuaimi said while noting that the country has achieved the first position for four consecutive years in the area of road quality.



"The new project is likely to reduce traffic congestion on the entry points leading to Ras al-Khaimah City by 30 percent," he added.



Emirates Road, or "E611," is being developed to link Abu Dhabi with the northern emirates of Ras al-Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain and will run parallel to E311, without passing through the city of Dubai.