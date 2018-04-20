Book on Sheikh Zayed quotes released

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, and a number of officials.

The release of the book comes as part of the 'Year of Zayed' initiative to mark the centennial of the UAE's founding father. It contains100 quotes in Arabic and English by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on various topics, including the unity, the young generations, the Arab world, women's empowerment, the establishment of the federation, and achievements.

A exhibition displaying photos of the late Sheikh Zayed was held on the ceremony's sidelines.