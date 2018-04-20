ERC Zayed health drive to target 2000 needy patients

Rashid Al Mansouri, ERC's Deputy Secretary General, said the three day health programme is being held for the first time in the Dhafra Region as part of the ERC's activities marking the Year of Zayed 2018.

He stated that more than 34 government and private health care providers are participating in the campaign.

''The campaign targets patients living in remote areas and who can't afford to pay treatment expenses,'' he added.

A paralleled exhibition attracts 10 government entities and 17 private hospitals as well as humanitarian organisations and higher education institutes.