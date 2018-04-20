ERC Zayed health drive to target 2000 needy patients

  • Friday 20, April 2018 in 12:30 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: More than 2000 needy patients will benefit from the third Zayed Charity Health Campaign rolled out by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in the Dhafra Region on Thursday.
Rashid Al Mansouri, ERC's Deputy Secretary General, said the three day health programme is being held for the first time in the Dhafra Region as part of the ERC's activities marking the Year of Zayed 2018.
 
He stated that more than 34 government and private health care providers are participating in the campaign.
 
''The campaign targets patients living in remote areas and who can't afford to pay treatment expenses,'' he added.
 
A paralleled exhibition attracts 10 government entities and 17 private hospitals as well as humanitarian organisations and higher education institutes.