UAE Ambassador to South Korea gives introductory lecture to Hanyang University students

  • Thursday 19, April 2018 in 7:51 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea, gave an introductory lecture about the UAE to foreign students studying for a Masters degree in Business Management at Hanyang University in South Korea, which included facts about the country’s culture, economy and business environment, as well as its economic relations with South Korea.
Ambassador Al Nuaimi explained the UAE’s economic environment, which is characterised by moderation, balance and security, as well as its many accomplishments, which helped to strengthen its regional and international stature.
 
The lecture explained many facts about the UAE to the students and highlighted its prestigious stature among the world’s countries, as well as its customs, traditions, clothing, folk events and tourism landmarks.
 
The lecture also witnessed an in-depth discussion, where the university’s students and lecturers interacted and asked many questions about the UAE’s culture, work and tourism opportunities, and other topics.
 
The lecture was received positively by the students, who thanked the UAE Embassy and Al Nuaimi for the opportunity to learn about the UAE’s economy and traditional culture.