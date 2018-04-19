UAE envoy presents credentials to Norwegian King

Al Romaithi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes to the government and people of Norway more progress and prosperity. He also affirmed the UAE's keenness to strengthen relations of cooperation between the two countries.

He also emphasised his commitment to serve both countries' interests in expanding cooperation in all fields, reflecting the ambitions and directions of the two leaderships.

Al Romaithi praised the vital role played by Norway in the United Nations organisations and its relief and humanitarian agencies. He also noted the importance of joint coordination and exchange of experiences with the Norwegian side, as the two countries are at the forefront of the joint humanitarian work.

The Norwegian King, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, wishing the UAE and its people good health and further development. He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his duties to develop bilateral ties between the two countries.

The two sides discussed a number of regional and international issues.