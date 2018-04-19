MoHAP trains private sector hospitals on utilising ‘Mawardna' system

The move will allow participants to develop strategic plans-of-action that can be implemented during emergency, crises and disaster operations in the UAE enhancing emergency preparedness, which is essential in achieving rapid response, recovery and continuity of health services during these situations.



The importance of the Mawardna system is that it offers a digital platform for connecting data, which can be used in the preparation of reports and provision of essential information needed to make decisions based on reliable facts. The system can also be utilised in the development and planning of policy processes to improve the healthcare system as part of the ministry's continuing efforts to develop key health information systems and implement global standards in managing health facilities and their related infrastructure.



Dr. Abdul Karim Abdulla Al Zarouni, Director of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Operations Centre, MOHAP, explained that the Mawardna system can be used to connect health facilities with the Crisis and Disaster Operations Centre of the Ministry. The system can help enhance the seamless flow of information between the UAE's various health facilities and the ministry's key offices. Moreover, all the entities that dispatch their resources to the ministry's operations centre are required to use Mawardna to access the system through the MOHAP website dispatching their resources every 12 hours starting Sunday, 22nd April, 2018.



"The Mawardna system is used to connect control rooms in the health facilities with the ministry’s central offices to develop emergency, crises and disaster operations, and ensure the electronic flow of information between the health authorities, private hospitals and the ministry itself and to achieve response, recovery and ensure that health services remain continuous.



"The system also helps in analysing the current status of available resources at the level of health institutions, health authorities, the emirate and the country, in addition to developing and launching of electronic services in record time, by connecting the distributed electronic systems and applications among various health authorities, fast and secure access to data, and cutting the time and cost of development and maintenance," Dr. Al Zarouni concluded.