ERC continues support for education sector in Dhala Governorate, Yemen

As part of these efforts, the ERC completed installing shades in three schools in Dhala Governorate, in Jaleela, Aisha and Al Mashab while building other local schools.



In his speech, Mohsen Al Hanaq, Director of the Education Office in Dhala, thanked the UAE for helping Dhala Governorate, especially its education sector, through the ERC while adding that this support included constructing and restoring many schools and installing shades in some schools.



Al Hanaq noted that the ERC signed an agreement with the Governor of Dhala to launch projects in the Year of Zayed, mainly in the education sector, with the aim of restoring schools that were affected by the war started by Houthi militias against the Yemenis.



The ERC also restored 16 local schools in 2016, as well as built three schools and fitted three with shades in 2017, he added, highlighting the fact that this generosity is not new to the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.