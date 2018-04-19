Ministry of State for FNC Affairs welcomes volunteers and students to discuss Volunteering Law

The session was held to discuss a proposed Federal Law to regulate volunteer work in the UAE, and was attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development. Hosting the delegation of students and volunteers, meanwhile, adds to the Ministry’s efforts to promote political participation among all segments of society.



Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the Emirates Red Crescent, headed the ERC delegation, who were introduced – along with the visiting NYUAD students – to the essential role that the Ministry plays in coordinating between the Government and the FNC, and harmonising their efforts for the benefit of the country and its people.



The delegates also studied the Council’s role in shedding light on the issues that affect citizens’ needs and aspirations, and recommending favorable courses of action in that regard.



Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary at the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, said, "Inviting the volunteers and students to attend this session stems from our commitment to reaching out to all segments of society, and reflects our efforts to implement the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to promote a culture of political participation by launching innovative initiatives that educate the community about the UAE’s singular parliamentary experience."



"Volunteer work is a fundamental pillar in community development, and a key instrument for educating the public," Lootah added. "In the UAE, volunteering and giving back to the community are among the established moral and social values.

Inviting volunteers to attend this Council meeting falls under the efforts to engage the public in these debates, and allows us to identify their views and listen to their suggestions on pressing issues."



He applauded the youth and students for their great interaction with the initiative, which reflects their dedication to being part of the discussion, and connecting with FNC members, which, in turn, indicates a heightened political awareness within this highly important segment of UAE society.



The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs organises a series of periodic visits to the FNC for all sectors of society, in an effort to enhance political awareness and engage the public as active members in ensuring the sustainable development of the UAE.