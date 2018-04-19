Saud bin Saqr opens 14th Arabian Hotel Investment Conference

His Highness Sheikh Saud delivered the keynote opening speech of the three-day event, held in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

"In a relatively short period of time, Ras Al Khaimah has changed dramatically, from a quiet, agricultural town, where a formal education was hard to come by, to a thriving city with a diverse economy and great educational institutions," Sheikh Saud said.

"Our Emirate, our people, our economy and our industries have been on quite an incredible journey. Thanks to them, the volume of foreign investment in Ras Al Khaimah since 2000 has exceeded 15 billion dirhams, and there are more than 150 large industrial companies operating here."

The conference provides unique insights into modern leadership, forward-thinking investment and new operating models via a stellar line-up of speakers confirmed for the annual gathering for the Middle East’s hospitality investment community.

Attending the opening were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Customs and Ports Department and Board Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al-Khaimah Petroleum Authority, along with the Emirate's top officials and executives and a large number of leading businessmen and investors.