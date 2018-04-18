UAE-Tajikstan agreement ratified

During a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarmin, Assistant to the Minister for Human Rights and International Law, signed on behalf of the UAE, while Sharifi Bahodur Mahmudzoda, Ambassador of Tajikistan to the UAE, signed on behalf of Tajikistan.

The agreement was initially signed by the two parties on 17th March 2016, with the aim of enhancing mutual cooperation in transferring convicted persons to serve sentences in their home countries.