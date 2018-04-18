President confers Independence Order on Greek Ambassador

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the Order to the outgoing Greek envoy on Wednesday. He congratulated the ambassador and wished him success in future. The Greek ambassador expressed his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed for awarding him the prestigious medal and commended his wise leadership of the UAE. He also extended his thanks to the government of the UAE for their cooperation during his tenure.