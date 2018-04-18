Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of 180 EIBFS students

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mansour highlighted the positive role of the UAE banking sector in supporting the national economy and strengthening sustainable development, to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda goals.

He also noted the desire of the country's wise leadership to prepare and train a promising generation of educated students capable of facing future challenges and providing the country with national manpower equipped with the highest scientific standards, to continue the country’s development and overall advancement.

Sheikh Mansour then highlighted the strategic importance of the private sector, which is a major employment destination for graduate students, and its role in strengthening the participation of qualified Emiratis in the job market and supporting local and federal efforts to raise the level of Emiratisation in the country.

Sheikh Mansour congratulated the graduates and wished them good luck and bright future, calling on them to continue their education in this important sector.

Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of the EIBFS, praised the patronage of Sheikh Mansour of the graduation ceremony, while expressing his pride of the students who studied at the institute.

Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, Chairman of the EIBFS, stressed that the EIBFS was and is still efficiently contributing to the development of the country’s banking and financial sector.

The ceremony was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of the Union at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, as well as the executive heads of Abu Dhabi banks, the EIBFS’s board of directors and the parents of the graduates.