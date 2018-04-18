Minister of State receives Australian Ambassador

Dr. Al Shamsi welcomed the Australian Ambassador and wished him success in assuming his duties in the country. She also praised the brotherly relations of cooperation between both countries across various sectors, especially in the cultural and educational sectors, and proposed ways to enhance this cooperation.

Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi added that the UAE's leadership lead by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, is keen to support and strengthen those relations.

She also highlighted the vital role played by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in empowering women and enhancing their role in building future generations and their participation in sustainable development.

Ambassador Spyrou, in turn, praised the UAE's achievements in all areas of development, especially in the education sector, emphasising his country's keenness to strengthen relations and investments in the country.

He also lauded Sheikha Fatima's role in supporting Emirati women both nationally and internationally, and welcomed the participation of a UAE delegation headed by Dr. Al Shamsi at the 'Global Summit of Women' in Sydney, Australia between 26th-28th April.