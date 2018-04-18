UAQ Crown Prince launches "Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Programme for Government Leaders"

The programme is also part of the emirate’s efforts to develop and empower national leaders, in line with the UAE’s future progress.

Sheikh Rashid said that investing in human resources and training innovative national leaders and employees are key to the success of the future government, which will make innovation its methodology, to achieve the UAE’s vision of international leadership and excellence.

"The realisation of Umm Al Qaiwain’s vision requires innovation, exceptional models and a government action system that complies with international developments and is based on empowering leaders and enabling them to achieve scientific progress and develop solutions to future challenges," Sheikh Rashid added.

"A programme that is a model of effective partnership between federal and local government authorities will help to create a specialised and sustainable working methodology for the Umm Al Qaiwain Government, according to the highest international standards, which will help the overall development of all sectors, with the aim of serving citizens and making them happy," he continued.

The Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Programme for Government Leaders aims to train promising national leaders in Umm Al Qaiwain to achieve its vision and strategic goals and those of the UAE Government, to develop the overall capacities of all key sectors.

The programme focusses on creating strategic partnerships with national and international academic institutions, to develop scientific and practical training programmes, which will cover the areas of innovation, vision, happiness, positive thinking, decision-making and team management, and will be based on the strategies of the UAE Government and Umm Al Qaiwain Government, as well as on regional and international developments.

The programme was created to realise the emirate’s key strategic goals, in line with the challenges facing local departments and authorities, and to link them to the priorities of the UAE Government and the key goals of its strategy.