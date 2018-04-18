Abu Dhabi Police publishes stories of phone fraud victims on social media

Colonel Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director of the Security Media Administration of the General Command Affairs Sector, highlighted the importance of unifying police, community and media efforts to counter various security issues, as well as to promote the media’s role in raising awareness about new types of fraud that aim to deceive the public and exploit their increasing use of smartphones and new technologies, and highlighting the efforts of the police to detect and prevent crime.

Al Muhairi added that telling the real stories of victims is the most convincing way to raise the public’s awareness, as people are affected by the experiences of others and are more likely to respond to advice that comes from another person who was subject to a real situation, which made the security media highlight their stories, to warn the public and advise them if they receive suspicious calls or messages from unknown sources. He also urged the public to report these cases, by contacting the Aman Service on the number, 8002626, or by SMS to 2828.

Abu Dhabi Police has started publishing the stories on various social media platforms, and the first video shown was about an Arab lady who received a message from fraudsters claiming that she won a prize, Al Muhairi said.