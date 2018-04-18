UAE-Switzerland Political Consultations Committee meet in Abu Dhabi

The meeting was co-chaired by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, and Wolfgang Amadeus Bruelhart, Assistant State Secretary for Middle East and North Africa Division at the Swiss Federal Department for Foreign Affairs.

The Committee reviewed a number of topics of mutual interest and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and bilateral relations, as part of efforts to fulfil common interests. Members of the Committee also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.

Al Jarman lauded the "excellent" UAE-Switzerland partnerships in all field, affirming the UAE's keenness to further develop these ties in the light of aspirations and directives of both countries' leaderships for serving mutual objectives and interests and fulfilling ambitions of the friendly peoples.

Bruelhart, in turn, praised the bilateral ties, welcoming efforts being made to further boost links between the two countries at all levels.