Britain committed to ‘broad, deep dynamic partnership; says envoy

Speaking at the annual reception at the British Embassy to mark the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth, Parham added that this partnership will involve: "partnership in security, partnership in prosperity, humanitarian partnership, and partnership in expanding the boundaries of human knowledge and endeavour."

"Emiratis and all people of goodwill will continue to find in us a reliable ally, a trusted partner, a creative global leader for the common good, " he added, describing the United Kingdom as a country which is "open, diverse, tolerant, dynamic, outward-facing and ready for change and challenge and opportunity."

The event had four themes, Parham said, Queen Elizabeth herself, Britain’s monarch since 1952, the late Sheikh Zayed, in honour of the ‘Year of Zayed’, People of Determination, and the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Royal Air Force.

Noting that Queen Elizabeth had received both Sheikh Zayed and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in London and that she had been received by them here, he went on to refer to the warmth of the friendship between them.

A few weeks ago, he said, the Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, had helped to plant a ghaf tree, the UAE’s national tree, in the Embassy garden in memory of Sheikh Zayed. That tree, he said, "is a fitting, living monument to someone who is the figurehead of his nation, and who still inspires the conservation of its natural heritage."

Parham also praised what he described as the UAE’s ‘spirit of inclusion’, as demonstrated in its hosting of the Special Olympics, first the MENA Games last month and, next year, the World Games.

"It says a huge amount about Abu Dhabi and its leadership that they are doing this," he said. "As the proud father of a Down’s Syndrome daughter, I applaud them for it. And not just for hosting the Games, but also for all the outreach which they are mounting around the Games in their desire to transform the inclusion of people of intellectual disability, and thereby to transform society as a whole."

Citing statistics to demonstrate the UK’s relationship with the UAE, the ambassador praised the contribution made by British companies, like the Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell, to what he described as one of the "many legacies" of Sheikh Zayed, the country’s "prosperity and measured development."

He also paid tribute to the achievements of the recently-concluded UK-UAE Year of Creative Collaboration, during which over 270 events, involving over 100 British and Emirati partner organisations, were held throughout the UAE. This, he said, had built "new patterns of partnership for the future."

The reception was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, ambassadors, diplomats, members of the British community and other guests.