ERC provides urgent aid to displaced families fleeing Hodeidah, Yemen

The war launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militates has brought destruction to many houses and public service facilities in the governorate, forcing many families to seek refuge in the district of Rudum in the Shabwa Governorate.

The ERC's relief efforts came in response to calls for help by the displaced, and are part of UAE efforts to relieve the suffering of Yemenis.

Mohamed Al-Neyadi, Head of ERC's Team in Shabwa, highlighted the importance of the latest relief work in helping displaced families by providing them with their basic daily needs.

He also pointed out that ERC is leaving no stone unturned to help those who fall victim to the country's conflict and instability.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and the ERC for providing them with aid that will reduce their suffering and help them manage their hard conditions.