Nahyan bin Mubarak urges companies to promote tolerance, creativity, innovation and excellence

''For corporations, tolerance has analogous benefits. When corporations approach their stakeholder relationships with tolerance, good things happen. Sustainability of both the relationship and the underlying business processes and products improves, as you consider the economic, environmental, and political perspectives of all stakeholders. The willingness to compromise on short term profitability in exchange for longer term profits, and benefits to the global society is a mark of corporate tolerance,'' stated Sheikh Nahyan while delivering the keynote address at the Dubai Global Convention 2018 today, which was organised by the Institute Of Directors (IOD), India's in association with Khaleej Times, under the theme "Transformative Leadership for Fostering Creativity, Innovation, and Business Excellence".

The conference theme would have attracted the attention of our nation’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a leader who knew that to succeed ''we had to create, innovate, and achieve excellence across the board.'' ''His tolerance encouraged and enabled him to welcome talented and ambitious people from all over the world to live and work in the UAE. He encouraged their creativity and innovation.

Many of you here today, have experienced the welcome of our country. Sheikh Zayed’s tolerance has allowed you to reach your full potential, to prosper, and to contribute immensely to the development of the United Arab Emirates,'' Sheikh Nahyan said.

''In the UAE, our momentum toward being a tolerant, peaceful, and prosperous society has quickened under the leadership of the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the formidable support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

''They are transformative leaders who recognise the potential of our (to use the words of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa) "greatly diversified demography" and the obligation to respect human rights for all and to provide opportunities for (and I quote again) "dignified living [for] all who live on our lands."

Sheikh Nahyan also presented the famed Golden Peacock Awards for Business & Innovative Product / Service for the year 2018 to top corporate leaders during the Convention.

Over three days, over 450 leaders at the helm of business excellence; chairman and managing directors, as well as CEOs and independent directors from a large number of global companies, private and public sector from UAE, India and across the globe will engage in discussion of topical themes for discussions that include: "Boards to lead Business Excellence: Staying Ahead of the Curve"; "Sustaining Business Excellence in a Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) Economic Environment"; "Leadership for integrating Excellence, Culture, and Innovation for Social Value as a Competitive Edge"; "Achieving Growth and Transformation through Quality & Business Excellence frameworks"; "Competitive Strategy in Pursuit of World Class Excellence"; "Reshaping Business Excellence through Technology" etc.

The Inaugural Session also saw signing of MoU between IOD, India and DMCC in further strengthening support & cooperation between two leading institutions. DMCC is IOD's Global Trade Partner.