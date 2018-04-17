UAE citizens to get visa-free entry to Paraguay

Ahmed Elham Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs, said that the ministry received a diplomatic memorandum from the Paraguayan embassy, detailing the government decision to grant UAE nationals entry visa upon arriving at the Paraguay territories, with the possibility of staying for up to 30 days after paying a fee of US$100 for the visa at the airport.

He added that the move reflects the stature attained by the UAE and contributes to strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Paraguay.