As part of the ERC’s relief efforts, 1,000 food baskets were distributed to those displaced at the end of the previous year in these areas.

Local officials from Taiz praised the support offered by the ERC since 2015 and its funding and implementation of education and water projects, as well as its provision of 10 megawatts of electricity in 2017.

The displaced people thanked the UAE and ERC for immediately responding to their appeal.