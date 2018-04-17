Hamed bin Zayed launches 12th Cityscape Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Hamed visited several pavilions at the exhibition, which attracted over 100 local and international exhibitors while accompanied by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, and several officials.

Sheikh Hamed reviewed the progress of projects organised by the participating pavilions, including the pavilions of the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, as well as those of various national companies, including Aldar Properties, Bloom and Imkan.

Sheikh Hamed expressed his admiration at the wide participation in the exhibition and its level of organisation while stressing that the country’s real estate sector is witnessing advancement and prosperity, in light of the ongoing support and monitoring of the wise leadership.

The exhibition includes the attendance of major local and international real estate developers, which aim to showcase their latest and future projects to the public.

Maan Al Awlaqi, Executive Director of Commercial Operations at Aldar Properties, said that the exhibition is a key platform for launching projects, as it enables real estate companies to present their latest developments and attract the attention of visitors, investors, clients and industry experts.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of Bloom Holding, stated that the exhibition confirms the country’s support for the real estate market and promotes its presence in major international markets.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Cityscape Abu Dhabi Conference is also being held, with the participation of leading speakers and real estate experts, to discuss important local and international issues affecting the real estate sector, including artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, the internet, investment in Abu Dhabi and affordable housing.

For the third consecutive year, the exhibition is hosting the "Cityscape Dialogues," which provides a platform for industry experts to communicate with investors and discuss relevant topics, such as creativity and trust in the real estate market.