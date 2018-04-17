Mohamed bin Zayed receives ADSC delegation

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, was also present on the occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed with the delegation members the importance of sports as a healthy way of life. He praised the efforts made by the ADSC and the organising committees, which led to successfully hosting international championships in the UAE.

The ADSC's delegation members expressed pleasure over meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and promised to make extra efforts to contribute to the progress of sports in the UAE.