UAE always alert to international security challenges: Saif bin Zayed

He added that the UAE is always alert to global security challenges and has, therefore, adopted laws and legislation to keep pace with developments in all areas and levels.

Sheikh Saif made this statement during his speech at the 14th meeting of the 3rd ordinary session of the 16th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council, FNC, which was held on Tuesday at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi and headed by Marwan bin Ghalita, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC.

The FNC adopted recommendations while deliberating the "Ministry of Interior's policy on community police."

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for FNC Affairs, and other senior ministry and police officials were present on the occasion.

The FNC praised the police services provided by the UAE, which has led to it becoming one of the world's safest and globally top-ranking countries in the absence of crime, violence and organised crime.

FNC members tabled three questions to Sheikh Saif on supporting and developing the skills of inmates of correctional institutions, granting foreign companies permission to operate taxis, and the transfer of responsibility of juvenile centres.

Following the session, Sheikh Saif witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Child Protection Centre, and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, SCMC, to promote their cooperation in protecting children from all forms of violence.

The MOU was signed by Brigadier Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Acting Secretary-General of the Interior Minister's Office, and Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the SCMC.

Also present were Marwan bin Ghalita, Abdul Rahman Al Owais and Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC.