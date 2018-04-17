Mohamed bin Zayed receives Korean Defence Minister

During the meeting, His Highness and Minister Young-moo discussed relations between the UAE and South Korea and means of developing them to serve the interests of the two friendly nations.

The two sides reviewed areas of coordination between the two countries in a number of military and defence affairs. They also exchanged views on regional developments and issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO, were also present during the meeting.