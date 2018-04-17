Mohamed bin Zayed receives Citibank Group CEO

During the meeting, they reviewed the bank's financial and banking activities in the UAE and the region, through its regional hub at the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the services and investment environment provided by the country to investors.

They also reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE's financial institutions and the Citibank Group and ways of enhancing them.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market.