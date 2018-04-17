Ajman CP reviews agreement between Ajman Digital Government, Russian institutions

The agreement aims to promote cooperation in cybersecurity, digital transformation, innovation and education.

He reviewed the agreement while receiving Natalya Kaspersky, President of InfoWatch and Member of the Board of Trustees of the Skolkovo Institute, in the presence of Ohood Shuhail, Director-General of the Ajman Digital Government, and several officials.

The agreement was signed by Shuhail and Kaspersky, along with Dr. Karim Al Sagheer, Director of Ajman University, Kristina Tantsyura, Director-General of InfoWatch, and Ivan Prostakov, Vice President of the National Research University.

The agreement stipulates the cooperation between all parties that signed the "Ajman Programme for Information Security" as technological and educational partners. It also aims to promote the best solutions and practices related to information security and relevant laws and policies to regulate it and classify information.

It also highlights the need for academic cooperation and partnerships with higher education institutions in the UAE, as well as exchanging expertise and knowledge.