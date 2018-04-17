Ammar Al Nuaimi forms Ajman's Legislation Committee

The new resolution stipulates that the committee is to be chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Abdurhman Ali Humaid Al Shamsi, as Vice Chairman, and comprising Salih Saeed Al Matroushi, Ali Mohammed Rahama Al Amiri, Abbas Al Ameen Al Neel and Hani Mohammed Latif Kamil as members.

As per the resolution, the committee members will serve for a three-year term, starting from the resolution issuance date, unless some, or all, have been replaced or reinstated by a further Emiri resolution.

The committee's vice chairman shall assume the chairman's position, duties and powers, in case the latter fails to fulfil his responsibilities. The Committee shall fulfil its terms of reference as per Article 04 of the Emiri Resolution.

This resolution shall be published in the Official Gazette and circulated to all the competent authorities and officials for implementation.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has earlier issued the Emiri Decree No. 02 of 2018 concerning the Ajman Legislation Committee as part of steps taken to further develop the legislative framework in the emirate.