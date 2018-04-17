Egyptian Minister of Tourism praises relations between UAE, Egypt

Al Mashat said that the ties between the two countries are a model of joint Arab cooperation and solidarity while highlighting the willingness of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism to cooperate and establish strategic partnerships in tourism investment.

She added that she would visit the UAE next week to attend the Arab Travel Market Exhibition that will be held in Dubai from 22nd to 25th April, which will be an opportunity to meet with Arab travel agents and companies.

Al Mashat also talked about Egypt’s efforts to encourage Arab tourism, including the facilitation of entry and visa procedures for Arab citizens of Gulf Cooperation, GCC, countries, as well other GCC residents, on condition that they are carrying valid residency documents and are escorted by GCC citizens from East Asia and African countries. These procedures will also allow the entry of citizens of Tunisia, Morocco, Libya and Algeria, she added.

The Minister stressed that the integration of Arab tourism is supported by Arab governments on all levels while many topics are being discussed by Arab tourism authorities, including promoting Arab tourism and related investment opportunities, as well as addressing the challenges facing the tourism sector.

She said that integrating Arab tourism is an important issue and is being prioritised by tourism authorities in Arab countries while praising the role of the Executive Tourism Commission of the Arab League.

The Arab region is a key market for Egyptian tourism, as Egypt is a major destination for Arab tourists for many reasons, including its proximity and common language, customs and traditions, she further added while noting that Arab tourists represent around 30 percent of the total number of tourists visiting Egypt.