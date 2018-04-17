ERC inaugurates water project in Shabwa, Yemen

The project is a part of ERC's efforts to provide the Yemeni people with clean, fresh water.

It is also one of the UAE-funded infrastructure projects being implemented in line with directives of the leadership in response to the calls of people in the areas that suffer from water scarcity and a lack of government projects in this sector.

Mohamed Al-Neyadi, Head of ERC's Team in Shabwa, said that the project features a 100 m3 water tank, a 100 m deep well, a 5 km long pipeline and an integrated solar-powered water pump.

Al-Neyadi noted that the ERC was very determined to complete the project on time and fulfilling the agreed specifications. "It (the project) will increase the amount of water produced in areas which previously had almost no water facilities, thus improving living conditions," he said.

Abdullah Atiq, Director of the Mayfa'a District, thanked the UAE and ERC for the various charity, infrastructure, healthcare and education projects as well as other relief programmes being implemented in Shabwa.

He said, "Today we inaugurate this ERC-funded project that stands as a lifeline for residents here and the surrounding areas."