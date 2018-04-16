Hamdan bin Mohammed visits DCCI

Sheikh Hamdan's remark came as he visited Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), accompanied by Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Al Basti. Upon his arrival, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Majid AlGhurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the Chamber’s efforts to attract foreign investment, and ensure the success of business sector in Dubai economy.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed on the importance of streamlining efforts of various government and private entities, and to create a conducive environment for business. "We aim to continue our successful economic development drive, and safeguard achievements made over the past few years, where Dubai scored impressive economic growth across the strategic sectors, which was reflected in GDP growth thanks to the diversification policy that helps Dubai to be more resilient and face any challenges. This is thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai a business hub, where the economic initiatives, unveiled earlier this week, aim to further enhance ambitions to make Dubai number one city in the world to do business," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan praise the role of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "It is the voice of the private sector, which we take into consideration while regulating the business environment and taking decision. Through the Chamber, we inform investors about the new investment opportunities that Dubai offers," His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the directives aimed to slash operation costs are key to further enhance business environment and success of businesses, where family owned business and international firms, along with national businessmen are key supporter for our local economy.

Sheikh Hamdan started his visit with a tour of the old Souq in Bur Dubai, and used Abrra to cross the Dubai creek.