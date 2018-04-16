Nahyan bin Mubarak receives winners of Khalifa Award for Education

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Amal Al Affifi, the Award’s Secretary-General, attended the meeting.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the winners and congratulated them while extending thanks to the Secretariat-General of the Award, the working team, and the strategic partners who supported the award.

He also expressed his happiness at being chosen the Educational Personality of the award. Sheikh Nahyan said that honouring the winners reflects the prestigious position of the award, which has emerged as one of the best educational awards locally and at the Arab level.

Al Affifi thanked Sheikh Nahyan for welcoming the honourees and indicated that the meeting reflects the keenness of the wise leadership to encourage educators.

He also praised the pioneering role played by the award to stimulate educators to innovate and ensure scientific excellence, which would contribute to developing the educational system in the country.

The honourees expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Nahyan, stressing that the country spares no effort to honour outstanding and innovative educators.