ERC provides medical supplies to medical centre in Al Khawkhah, Yemen

Mohammed Wuhaish, Director of Al Khawkhah District, thanked the UAE for providing relief to the Yemeni people and its efforts to return the normal living conditions in the areas liberated from the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, which terrorised the Yemeni people, especially children, who are the most affected.

Dr. Abdullah Dobla, Director General of Health and Population in Al Khawkhah District, said that the ERC’s rapid response to provide medical supplies and medicine to the centre has helped local people to overcome their difficult conditions, which were caused by the militias.

Rashid Al Khateri, Head of the ERC Team in Yemen's Red Sea Coast, said, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the ERC has intensified its humanitarian, relief and development support for Yemen, to provide a decent life for Yemenis and assist them in overcoming their difficult conditions. The ERC has a key role in easing the suffering of Yemenis, caused by the destruction of the infrastructure and services facilities by the militias, especially hospitals and health centres, he added.

Al Khateri highlighted the ERC’s desires to cooperate with international organisations to implement humanitarian projects in Yemen, support its health sector and restore several hospitals in the country’s Red Sea Coast, as well as to improve their services and provide relief to those aggrieved.

Al Khateri also explained that the ERC’s efforts are not limited to offering assistance and urgent relief aid to the residents of the country’s liberated areas, which were damaged by the militias, but they also include working on returning normal living conditions, restoring key infrastructure, and maintaining education and medical facilities and providing them with required supplies.

The value of the UAE’s assistance to Yemen’s health sector reached AED6.113 million over the last two and a half years, from April 2015 to November 2017.