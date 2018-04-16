UAE’s support for Interpol has contributed to its international successes: Hamad Al Shamsi

He made this statement on the sidelines of the end of the annual meeting of the Interpol Foundation’s Board of Directors in Monaco, which was headed by Elias Murr, Head of the Interpol Foundation, and was attended by its Board’s members, most notably Serge Telle, Prime Minister of Monte Carlo, and Jurgen Stock, Secretary-General of Interpol.

Al Shamsi stated the UAE’s agreement to support Interpol’s international security programmes, under the patronage and monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who has prioritised international security and peace, will lead to further accomplishments and positive results over the next four years, which will serve humanity and realise the vison of the UAE leadership.

Al Shamsi also explained that Abu Dhabi’s launch of seven security projects last year had excellent international results, which benefitted 137 countries while continuing the foundation’s strategic agenda.

Al Shamsi then summarised the UAE’s relevant efforts, which included combating terrorism and cross-border organised crime, as well as organising 50 workshops on developing the capabilities of security authorities and training their officers, which saw the participation of 1,600 officials from international law and public and private organisations from various countries.

The UAE’s efforts have also helped to train over 600 officers and experts on investigations and operations, as well as facilitate the exchange of information on human trafficking, terrorism, drug smuggling, and car and artwork theft.

Interpol conducted five international operations, in cooperation with its member countries, to combat the smuggling and forging of medical products and counterfeit goods, which led to the arrest of many criminals in various case.