Nahyan bin Mubarak attends launch of mural at Kalimati Centre

Bodour Saeed Al Raqbani, Director of the Kalimati Communication and Rehabilitation Centre, said that the mural’s objective is to highlight the importance of humanitarian services for people of determination, under the framework of social responsibility, as well as the importance of integrating them into the community and providing them with the appropriate moral and psychological support.

Al Raqbani praised the participation of Hussain Al Jasmi, United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, whose presence entertained people of determination through his songs, as well as his involvement in a story reading session for children, to motivate them to continue their achievements for the UAE.

She added that the support of the country’s senior officials sends a clear message about the support provided by national institutions to people of determination while praising the role of the private sector in supporting the event.

The Kalimati Communication and Rehabilitation Centre is a community centre in Dubai that was inaugurated on 10th October 2010 and is the first in the country to provide its services in many languages, including Arabic, English, French, American Sign Language and Emirati Sign Language.