UAE leadership's global initiatives have positively impacted people’s lives: Reem Al Hashimy

"We, in the UAE, are proud of the global humanitarian and development initiatives of our wise leadership, which have helped humanity and have made a real difference to the lives of people and eased their suffering, especially children and future generations," she added.

In her speech marking the UAE’s fulfilment of its obligations to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Al Hashimy said, "As we celebrate the Year of Zayed and while the UAE leads as the most giving country in terms of official development aid, we are proud to add, to our international humanitarian record, that the UAE has achieved the goal of the initiative, supported international efforts to eradicate polio, and completely fulfilled its international obligations to implement the initiative, as declared by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, during the Global Vaccines Summit that was held in Abu Dhabi in 2013, helping to ensure the initiative’s success and significant progress in eradicating polio, with cases decreasing to only 22 in 2017, which is the lowest in history."