Mohamed bin Zayed affirms Saudi Arabia's core role in strengthening regional security, stability

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed went on to say that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents an Arab and Islamic fortress to elements attempting to threaten regional security. The UAE-Saudi alliance is based on solid foundations of mutual respect, cooperation and understanding, to promote regional stability and maintain the pillars of Arab security, he added.

His Highness said that the UAE Armed Forces' participation in the military drill, reaffirms the UAE's, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commitment to work alongside brotherly and friendly nations to confront threats and challenges across regional and international arenas.

The Joint Gulf Shield I and a large number of participating countries underscores the deep awareness of the complex circumstances in the region and the world, and the necessity for military coordination between regional actors to be able to deal with challenges that arise, especially those that interfere in regional affairs, and endorse extremism and terrorism, Sheikh Mohamed continued.

He noted that the holding of military exercise, the largest ever in the region, in Saudi Arabia, confirms the Kingdom's pivotal and pioneering role as a pillar of regional security and stability.