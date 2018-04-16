Abdullah bin Zayed receives Argentinian Foreign Minister

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral relations and means of enhancing them in various fields and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern. They also reviewed the overall situation in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Faurie's visit emphasising the strong relations between the UAE and Argentina and their continuous keenness to develop them.

Minister Faurie, in turn, affirmed his country's eagerness to strengthen cooperation with the UAE in various fields, praising the UAE's leading position at the regional and international levels.

Sheikh Abdullah hosted a luncheon in honour of the Argentinian Foreign Minister and his accompanying delegation.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Faurie signed an agreement to encourage and protect reciprocal investments between the both countries. They also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the mutual recognition of the emergency passports issued by the two countries.