UAE, Tajikistan sign MoU on manpower

The MoU was signed by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Taghoizoda Sumangul Said, Minister of Labour, Migration and Employment of Tajikistan, in the presence of a number of officials of both countries.

Al Hamli said that the signing of the MoU comes as recognition of the two countries' desire to consolidate their relations by developing and boosting them in the manpower sector in a way that enhances transparency and balance in the working relationship between the Tajik workforce and employers in the UAE, ensuring the protection of both parties' rights according to the law.

He also noted the importance of the agreement regarding cooperation between the two countries to strengthen their monitoring systems on the private recruitment agencies within their respective spheres of competence in pursuit of fair and transparent practices in the employment of Tajik labour in the UAE.

Minister Said, in turn, expressed her pleasure to sign the MoU, which will enhance ties between the two friendly countries. She also emphasised that the UAE is an attractive workplace destination for Tajik labour, especially under the policies, programmes, and initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, which works to protect labour rights.

On the sidelines of the Tajik Minister's visit, a meeting was held between representatives of a number of recruitment agencies in the country and their counterparts in Tajikistan, during which they reviewed the practices and mechanisms of agencies' work in both countries.