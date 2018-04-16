Hamed bin Zayed honours 39 winners of Khalifa Educational Award

He made this statement during a ceremony organised Monday by the award to honour the winners of its 11th edition, at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, which was attended by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, on his behalf.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance, was honoured as an educational personality, in recognition of his contributions and efforts to support education.

Sheikh Hamed honoured the 39 local and international winners of the award’s various categories, as well as three Emirati families who won the "Excellent Emirati Family Award."

Sheikh Mansour said, in his speech that was delivered by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, on his behalf, that he is proud of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his efforts to support education, culture and innovation in the UAE, to prepare future generations to participate in the country’s development.

"Today’s celebration of educated people coincides with the country’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who led in building schools and promoting education," he said in conclusion.